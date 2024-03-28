Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 28th March, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 28th March 2024

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday announced the conferment of posthumous national honours on the soldiers and officers killed in the Okuama community of Delta State.

The President also granted federal government scholarships to the children of the deceased soldiers, which cover their educational requirements up to the university level.

He also instructed that the families of the deceased military personnel receive their benefits within a period of 90 days.

The federal government will provide housing to each of the families of the fallen heroes anywhere they choose within the country.

President Tinubu made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja during the burial of the slain soldiers in Abuja.

The Labour Party’s highest decision-making body, the National Convention, has declared that it has designated its 2027 candidacy for the party’s leader, Peter Obi.

In the same breath, the party also announced a right of first refusal for the Abia State Governor, Alex Oti, should he decide to seek reelection on the party’s platform.

This means that Governor Oti will have the first opportunity to accept or decline the party’s gubernatorial ticket before it is offered to anyone else.

This resolution was articulated in a communiqué released by the party after the party’s National Convention, which convened in Nnewi, Anambra State, on Wednesday.

It was signed by the party’s re-elected National Chairman, Comrade Julius Abure, and its National Secretary, Umar Faruk Ibrahim.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has clarified that there is no reduction in the price of petrol and diesel across its filling stations nationwide.

According to a statement on Wednesday by the NNPCL, rumours regarding price changes for Petrol and Diesel at its service stations across the country are inaccurate. Therefore, the company urged Nigerians to dismiss the reports completely.

The statement from the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC, Olufemi Soneye, follows earlier reports of a crash in the price of petrol.

The report claimed the NNPCL had crashed the depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, from N640 per litre to N630 per litre.

It claimed the NNPCL had also disclosed plans to sell directly to independent marketers instead of first taking it to private depots so final consumers would also be able to buy at cheaper rates.

However, the NNPCL on Wednesday, said the earlier reports are false and misleading.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, has affirmed his resolve to pursue and bring to justice those responsible for the deaths of military personnel in Delta.

Musa, speaking at the burial ceremony for the slain soldiers in Abuja on Wednesday, pledged to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to justice.

The Chief of Defence Staff said, “To the perpetrators of violence who seek to sow division and fear among our people, know this: our resolve will not waver. We will hunt you down, we will bring you to justice, and we will restore peace and security to every nook and cranny of our dear nation.”

The Defence Headquarters, addressing rumours of a planned reprisal, emphasized its commitment to legal and constructive engagement in the matter, dismissing any claims of undue aggression.

They affirmed that propagandist tactics would not deter the pursuit of justice, signalling a firm stance against violence and lawlessness.

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has declared Friday, March 29 and Monday, 1st April, as public holidays to mark the celebrations of 2024 Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively.

Naija News reports that the minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government on Wednesday.

He made this known in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Aishetu Ndayako.

The Minister urged Christians and all Nigerians in general to emulate the sacrifice and love displayed by Jesus Christ in dying for the redemption of man.

He said Easter, beyond religious significance, promotes values of love, forgiveness and compassion which are essential for social cohesion and harmony.

The Minister urged Christians to imbibe these virtues as they are capable of impacting positively on the socio-economic development in Nigeria by fostering unity, reducing conflicts and encouraging cooperation among Nigerians.

He further urged Nigerians to show acts of charity and generosity to help alleviate the material conditions of the less privileged amongst them.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC) and the creation of the Economic Management Team Emergency Taskforce (EET).

According to a statement from the presidency, the development is a strategic move to bolster the nation’s economic governance frameworks and ensure robust and coordinated economic planning and implementation.

Tinubu would serve as chairman of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC), while Vice President Kashim Shettima would serve as Vice Chairman.

The PECC will also comprise key members of the organized private sector, for a period not exceeding one (1) year, subject to the President’s directive

Furthermore, in his determination to address immediate economic challenges and ensure the streamlined execution of economic strategies, President Bola Tinubu has established the Economic Management Team Emergency Taskforce (EET) with a mandate to formulate and implement a consolidated emergency economic plan.

The task force comprises key government officials and industry leaders in furtherance of the President’s collaborative approach toward achieving economic resilience and growth.

The EET is now mandated to submit a comprehensive plan of economic interventions for 2024 to the PECC, covering the next six (6) months, for immediate implementation within two weeks of its inauguration.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has expressed deep sorrow over the recent killing of military personnel in Delta State, labeling the incident as demoralizing and tragic.

Speaking at their burial service in Abuja on Wednesday, Lagbaja lamented the loss of the soldiers who were on official duty at the time of the attack.

The incident, which has resonated across the military community, saw the personnel fall in what the Army Chief described as an act of betrayal by individuals they were committed to protecting.

He underscored the grim reality of the situation, highlighting that the attack resulted in 21 children being orphaned and 10 women widowed, underscoring the devastating human impact of the violence.

Lagbaja used the occasion to call for stronger collaboration between the military and local communities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He stressed the necessity of community assistance in capturing those responsible for the heinous crime, emphasizing that the security of the nation hinges on the collective effort and cooperation between the military and the civilian populace.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has promised that the Naira will continue to stabilise in the coming weeks and months.

Shettima gave the assurance at the inauguration of the National Design and Innovation Competition, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that the event was organised by the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN) to spur entrepreneurship and creative ventures among youth.

In February, the Naira exchanged for as high as N1900 to a dollar, but the currency has gradually appreciated following some monetary policies taken by the government.

The Naira currently exchanged at N1396 to a dollar in the official market and N1470 in the parallel market.

Speaking at the event, the VP assured that the government will continue to implement policies and programmes to stabilise the Naira.

He also stated that President Bola Tinubu’s administration would continue to address issues of food, nutrition and insecurity

He commended the pivotal role of youths in creativity adding that the government would continue to support their aspirations.

The Labour Party (LP) has re-elected Julius Abure as its National Chairman for a second term in office.

Abure was re-elected by a unanimous affirmation of delegates at the party’s National Convention held in Nnewi, Anambra State on Wednesday.

The Chairman of the National Convention and Deputy Governor of Abia State, Ikechukwu Emetu, declared Abure as the winner during the event attended by party leaders and members.

The convention was also attended by party chairmen from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), members of States and National Assemblies as well as representatives from Local Government Areas.

It is understood that the election of a new chairman, the amendment of the party’s constitution, and the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) were part of the convention’s agenda.

The Senate’s Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, has opposed the recent fare increase for intending Muslim pilgrims announced by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Labelling the hike as ‘unfair and unacceptable’, Ndume sees it as a strategy to exclude Nigerian Muslims, particularly those planning their first pilgrimage, from participating in the sacred exercise.

Naija News reports that in a statement released in Abuja on Wednesday, Ndume responded to NAHCON’s announcement of the fare adjustment, which the commission’s spokesperson, Fatima Sanda-Usara, made public on Sunday.

NAHCON justified the increase by pointing to the current exchange rate of N1,474.00 to a dollar, necessitating the revision of the cost for pilgrims.

Under the new rate, approximately 49,000 intending pilgrims who had previously paid N4.9 million each when the exchange rate stood at N897 to a dollar are now required to pay an additional N1.9 million each by March 28.

New registrants face a fee of N8.5 million each, reflecting the adjusted exchange rate.

Senator Ndume, in his reaction, argued against imposing such a significant additional financial burden on pilgrims, especially with the registration deadline looming.

Highlighting the importance of Hajj as one of the five pillars of Islam, he urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene by subsidizing the extra costs to facilitate the participation of first-timers in this year’s pilgrimage.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.