‘We Will Hunt You Down’ – CDS Assures Killers Of 17 Soldiers In Delta

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, has affirmed his resolve to pursue and bring to justice those responsible for the deaths of military personnel in Delta.

Musa, speaking at the burial ceremony for the slain soldiers in Abuja on Wednesday, pledged to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to justice.

The Chief of Defence Staff said, “To the perpetrators of violence who seek to sow division and fear among our people, know this: our resolve will not waver. We will hunt you down, we will bring you to justice, and we will restore peace and security to every nook and cranny of our dear nation.”

Similarly, President Bola Tinubu has mandated local elders to identify and surrender those responsible for the recent killing of 17 Nigerian Army troops in Okuama, Delta State.

The troops, affiliated with the 181 Amphibious Battalion based in Bomadi LGA, were ambushed and killed by irate youths amid a land dispute, sparking fears of a potential military retaliation.

During the solemn burial ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday, President Tinubu honoured the deceased soldiers with posthumous national awards, acknowledging their service and sacrifice.

He reiterated the need for accountability, urging the community leaders in Ughelli South LGA to cooperate with authorities to resolve the conflict and ensure justice for the fallen personnel.

The Defence Headquarters, addressing rumours of a planned reprisal, emphasized its commitment to legal and constructive engagement in the matter, dismissing any claims of undue aggression.

They affirmed that propagandist tactics would not deter the pursuit of justice, signalling a firm stance against violence and lawlessness.