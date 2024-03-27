Shettima Gives Fresh Update On Naira To Dollar Exchange, Discloses What Will Happen In Weeks To Come

Vice President Kashim Shettima has promised that the Naira will continue to stabilise in the coming weeks and months.

Shettima gave the assurance at the inauguration of the National Design and Innovation Competition, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that the event was organised by the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN) to spur entrepreneurship and creative ventures among youth.

In February, the Naira exchanged for as high as N1900 to a dollar, but the currency has gradually appreciated following some monetary policies taken by the government.

The Naira currently exchanged at N1396 to a dollar in the official market and N1470 in the parallel market.

Speaking at the event, the VP assured that the government will continue to implement policies and programmes to stabilise the Naira.

He also stated that President Bola Tinubu’s administration would continue to address issues of food, nutrition and insecurity

He commended the pivotal role of youths in creativity adding that the government would continue to support their aspirations,

The Vice President announced plans to include young innovators in the government’s 617.7 million dollars Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (i-DICE) programme.