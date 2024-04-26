Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 26th April 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 25th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1380 and sell at N1420 on Thursday 25th April 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1380 Selling Rate N1420

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1329 Selling Rate N1330

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has notified Bureau De Change (BDC) operators of the sale of $10,000 at the rate of ₦1,021/$1.

The notification of discounted sales was contained in a fresh statement by the apex bank to the BDC operators.

This move marks the second of such sale this month and the fourth in the current year which is aimed at addressing the retail-end market, particularly for transactions such as travel allowances, tuition fees, and medical payments.

This policy allows the CBN to sell a total of $10,000 to each eligible BDC, who in turn sell to end users with a maximum markup of 1.5% over the buying price in order to prevent price gouging and ensure that the benefits of the discounted rate are transferred to consumers needing foreign exchange for various personal transactions.