Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 2nd May 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 1st May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1355 and sell at N1360 on Wednesday 1st May 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1355 Selling Rate N1360

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1164 Selling Rate N1165

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Traders in the Wuse Zone 4 area of Abuja were reportedly running helter-skelter on Monday after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission operatives stormed the area.

Naija News learnt that the EFCC conducted an on-the-spot raid and arrested several Bureau De Change operators.

The development was part of ongoing efforts by the EFCC and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to restore exchange rate stability and boost forex liquidity.

BDC operators trading in the area who spoke with the Punch said the raid happened around Monday afternoon, causing chaos and fear.