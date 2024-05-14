Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 14th May 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 13th May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1500 and sell at N1515 on Monday 13th May 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1500 Selling Rate N1515

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1456 Selling Rate N1457

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The price of staple food items in Nigeria, including rice, garri, yam, and beans, has soared by more than 100 per cent annually, placing significant financial strain on households across the nation.

Naija News reports that the latest Selected Food Price Watch for March 2024, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), captures this sharp rise in food prices amidst the escalating inflation rates.

According to the NBS report, the average price of 1kg of loosely sold local rice stood at N1,340.74 in March 2024, marking a dramatic 152.93 per cent increase from the ₦530.08 recorded in March 2023.

The report also noted a 9.63 percent month-on-month increase from ₦1,222.97 in February 2024.

Similarly, the price of 1kg of white Carrie rose by 112.34 per cent year-on-year from ₦353.16 in March 2023 to ₦749.89 in March 2024, with a 3.66 per cent rise on a month-on-month basis.