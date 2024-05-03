Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 3rd May 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 2nd May, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1370 and sell at N1380 on Thursday 2nd May 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1329 Selling Rate N1330

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has described the devaluation of the naira from ₦460 to ₦1,400 as the biggest mess of the year 2023.

According to him, the devaluation had a great impact on the company’s performances.

Naija News reports he made the submission on Tuesday while speaking to attendees at the yearly general assembly of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc.

Dangote, who said his outfit is working hard at getting out of the situation, added that many other companies, particularly those in the food and beverages sector, have also been impacted and may face challenges in distributing dividends.