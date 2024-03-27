Tinubu Awards Posthumous National Honours To Slain Soldiers, Promises Scholarships, Houses For Families

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday announced the conferment of posthumous national honours on the soldiers and officers killed in the Okuama community of Delta State.

The President also granted federal government scholarships to the children of the deceased soldiers, which cover their educational requirements up to the university level.

He also instructed that the families of the deceased military personnel receive their benefits within a period of 90 days.

The federal government will provide housing to each of the families of the fallen heroes anywhere they choose within the country.

President Tinubu made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja during the burial of the slain soldiers in Abuja.

All four senior officers were honoured with the Member of the Order of Nigeria (MON) award, while the 13 soldiers were awarded the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR).

The special assistant to President Tinubu on social media, Dada Olusegun, made the details known in a post via his account on the X platform.

“The federal government also awarded the children of the fallen heroes full educational scholarships to the University level including the ones still in the womb of their mothers. FG also appeals to the Military Pensions Board that all their emoluments must be paid within 90 days.”