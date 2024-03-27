Tinubu Arrives National Cemetery For Burial Of Slain Military Officers, Soldiers (Video)

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja, for the burial of the 17 soldiers who were murdered in the Okuama community in Delta State.

The President arrived at the venue of the burial ceremony at exactly 4:10 pm, minutes after the bodies of the slain soldiers and officers arrived.

He was accompanied by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Also, state governors on his entourage include Abba Yusuf (Kano), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Usman Ododo (Kogi), Hope Uzodinma (Imo) and their Bayelsa State counterpart, Duoye Diri.

It was earlier reported that the bodies of the slain personnel arrived the cemetery at about 2:26 pm on Wednesday for burial.

The remains were conveyed by the Military Ambulance Emergency vehicles and were accompanied by the FCT Ambulance Emergency services.

Top military echelons from various formations across the country are currently on the ground to pay last respects to the fallen heroes.

Distraught relatives and relations of the deceased personnel as well as wives of other military officers are also on the ground.

See the video of the President’s arrival below.