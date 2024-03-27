Tinubu To Vet Foreign Affairs Ministry’s Ambassadorial List

President Bola Tinubu is finalizing a list of ambassadorial appointments, following the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ submission of proposed nominees.

Naija News reports that this move comes after the comprehensive recall of Nigerian envoys globally as part of an extensive diplomatic overhaul to align Nigeria’s international representation with the current administration’s policy goals.

Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar confirmed to The PUNCH that the list of potential diplomats, encompassing career and political nominees, has been forwarded to President Tinubu for approval.

However, despite circulating rumours of a finalized list, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Bayo Onanuga, clarified, “There is no official list as of today… That is fake news. The foreign affairs list will still go through certain processes before it is released.”

The anticipated nominations are believed to predominantly consist of career diplomats, with an emphasis on appointing individuals with considerable professional and technical expertise.

Among the notable figures under consideration is Afolabi Adeola, founder of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc., who is rumoured to be in line for the role of Nigeria’s Ambassador to one of the world’s top three economies.

Additionally, potential nominees include a Senior Special Assistant to the President, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Olufemi Pedro, and the Speaker of the Katsina House of Assembly, Tasiu Maigari.

This selection reflects the administration’s intention to deploy experienced technocrats and business leaders to key diplomatic positions, highlighting a strategy to foster foreign direct investment and bolster Nigeria’s international relations.

A specialized committee has been tasked with recommending candidates for the ambassadorial roles, considering the strategic significance of each posting, especially in countries where Nigeria has vital political interests.

This diplomatic reshuffling follows President Tinubu’s directive to recall all Nigerian ambassadors by October 31, 2023, a move confirmed by the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The recall affected career and non-career ambassadors appointed during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, underscoring a commitment to rejuvenate Nigeria’s diplomatic missions abroad.