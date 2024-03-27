Bodies Of 17 Slain Military Officers, Soldiers Arrive Military Cemetery (Photos)

The remains of the military personnel killed in the Okuama community in Delta State have arrived at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja, for burial.

Naija News reports that the bodies of the gallant military personnel arrived at the cemetery at about 2:26 pm on Wednesday.

The remains were conveyed by the Military Ambulance Emergency vehicles and were accompanied by the FCT Ambulance Emergency services.

Top military echelons from various formations across the country are currently on the ground to pay last respects to the fallen heroes.

Distraught relatives and relations of the deceased personnel as well as wives of other military officers are also on the ground.

The burial is billed to also have the President, Bola Tinubu in attendance.

See some photos from the cemetery below.

Recall that the slain officers and soldiers who were troops of 181 Amphibious Batallion, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, while on a peace mission to Okuoma Community, were killed by some irate youths in the community.

The incident occurred when the troops responded to a distress call after the communal crisis between the Okuoma and Okoloba communities both in Delta