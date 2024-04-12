Okuama: ‘Army Invades Delta Community, Arrests 10 Persons, Razes Homes’

Advertisement

Troops of the Nigerian Army, on Thursday, conducted a cordon-and-search operation over the March 14 killing of 17 military personnel at Okuama in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State.

According to reports, the troops invaded another community, Olota, and allegedly whisked away no fewer than ten persons.

An eyewitness who spoke with Vanguard said the military men left with the community’s chairman, Matthew Olokpa, and over ten others.

He said, “The over 200 soldiers entered Olota in three gunboats this morning (yesterday). They held the Chairman, Matthew Olokpa, Bigi Edjekpewhu, German Obiokute, Kenneth Okorodudu Atua, and others.”

The witness disclosed that the soldiers razed some houses in the community, 50 kilometres from Okuama, and took with them almost all the speedboats they sighted in the jetty.

He added, “Gunshots roared in Olota today (yesterday); we ask those in authority to intervene and tell the soldiers to leave Olota in peace. They left with those apprehended, no fewer than 10 persons. They burnt Germany’s house and two others and destroyed one.

“They also left with many speed boats at the jetty belonging to residents. They beat the community chairman to a stupor before they moved him with the others, along with a 75-engine-powered boat belonging to Kenneth. This latest crisis may not be connected with Okuama.”

Recall that the army had visited the same community and others, including Arhavwarien, Orere, and Omosuomo, more than a week ago, searching for arms and ammunition snatched from the dead soldiers and fleeing suspects.