17-year-old Boy Fakes Kidnap, Demands N1 Million Ransom

The Delta State Police Command has paraded 12 suspects, including a 17-year-old boy (name withheld) who faked his kidnap in the Agbor area of the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Abaniwonda Olufemi revealed that the teenager had already squandered the ransom before he was apprehended.

Naija News understands that the suspect had forwarded a voice note to his sister stating that he had been kidnapped and the assailants were demanding N1million.

The DPO swung into action and arrested three suspects.

However, they had already collected N700, 000 and squandered it.

Olufemi said, “On March 20, 2024, the DPO Agbor Division received a complaint on the suspected kidnap of a 17-year-old boy (name withheld) in Okhumera quarter, Agbor-Obi

“The suspect forwarded a voice note to his sister stating that he had been kidnapped and that the kidnappers were demanding N1m.

“The DPO swung into action, acting on a technically generated intelligence, and arrested three suspects.

“Investigation revealed that the 17-year-old connived with his friends and faked his kidnapping.

“Before they were arrested, they had already collected a ransom of N700,000 and had squandered the money. Investigation is ongoing.”

Olufemi, who also lamented the rate of hard drugs in the streets, said that the command is currently working in synergy with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to address the menace in society.