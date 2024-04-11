Three Arrested As Troops Raid Illegal Armoury In Delta – [Photos]

Advertisement

The Nigerian Army troops uncovered an arsenal of weapons and ammunition at the home of a gun smuggler in the Olota community and neighbouring areas of Ughelli South Local Government Area in Delta State.

According to a statement from the Department of Army Public Relations, the troops found the hidden arsenal at the residence of a known gun smuggler named Mr. Kenneth in the community.

Upon searching the arsenal, the troops discovered a G3 rifle, 853 rounds of 7.62mm Nato ammunition, and 19 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

Naija News understands that three suspects were arrested during the operation.

The search operation was expanded to other nearby locations, leading to the discovery of four G3 rifles with magazines, a pump-action semi-automatic gun, 3 sub-machine guns (SMG) with magazines, and 476 live cartridges.

Furthermore, the troops seized 5 locally made guns, a large plastic bag containing a substance believed to be cannabis sativa and two-speed boats equipped with 75 horsepower outboard engines.

See more photos of the recovered ammunitions below:

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), in a significant blow to terrorist activities in Zamfara State, has successfully executed precision air strikes, resulting in the elimination of numerous terrorists.

The operations targeted the hideouts of notorious kingpins, Abdullahi Nasanda in the Zurmi Local Government Area and Mallam Tukur in the Gusau Local Government Area on April 10.

NAF spokesperson, Air Vice Marshall Edward Gabkwet, revealed in a statement on April 11 that the strikes were the culmination of comprehensive Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

The successful air strikes are part of a broader counter-terrorism initiative by the Nigerian military, which continues to intensify its campaigns against insurgent groups causing unrest in parts of the country.

He said: “Having established that their activities were consistent with terrorists’ modes of operation, the location was struck by multiple aircraft passes, thereby neutralizing several terrorists.

“Similar ISR missions were conducted at Mallam Tukur Camp, where terrorists’ activities were also observed. Air strikes conducted on the Camp neutralized several terrorists and showed several structures set ablaze and destroyed.

“Air strikes were also extended to Kani kawa in Maradun town, under Maradun LGA of Zamfara State, where terrorists, their enclaves and equipment were attacked and destroyed.”