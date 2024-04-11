Just In: Troops Kill Many Terrorists In Zamfara

Advertisement

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), in a significant blow to terrorist activities in Zamfara State, has successfully executed precision air strikes, resulting in the elimination of numerous terrorists.

The operations targeted the hideouts of notorious kingpins, Abdullahi Nasanda in the Zurmi Local Government Area and Mallam Tukur in the Gusau Local Government Area on April 10.

The spokesperson of NAF, Air Vice Marshall Edward Gabkwet, revealed in a statement on April 11 that the strikes were the culmination of comprehensive Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

The successful air strikes are part of a broader counter-terrorism initiative by the Nigerian military, which continues to intensify its campaigns against insurgent groups causing unrest in parts of the country.

He said: “Having established that their activities were consistent with terrorists’ modes of operation, the location was struck by multiple aircraft passes, thereby neutralizing several terrorists.

“Similar ISR missions were conducted at Mallam Tukur Camp, where terrorists’ activities were also observed. Air strikes conducted on the Camp neutralized several terrorists and showed several structures set ablaze and destroyed.

“Air strikes were also extended to Kani kawa in Maradun town, under Maradun LGA of Zamfara State, where terrorists, their enclaves and equipment were attacked and destroyed.”