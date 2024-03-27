Breaking: Killing Soldiers In Delta Demoralising – COAS

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has expressed deep sorrow over the recent killing of military personnel in Delta State, labeling the incident as demoralizing and tragic.

Speaking at their burial service in Abuja on Wednesday, Lagbaja lamented the loss of the soldiers who were on official duty at the time of the attack.

The incident, which has resonated across the military community, saw the personnel fall in what the Army Chief described as an act of betrayal by individuals they were committed to protecting.

He underscored the grim reality of the situation, highlighting that the attack resulted in 21 children being orphaned and 10 women widowed, underscoring the devastating human impact of the violence.

Lagbaja used the occasion to call for stronger collaboration between the military and local communities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He stressed the necessity of community assistance in capturing those responsible for the heinous crime, emphasizing that the security of the nation hinges on the collective effort and cooperation between the military and the civilian populace.

Lagbaja said, “The Okuama killing has added to the care of the Nigerian Army and, by extension, the Nigeria state – 10 windows (three of whom are 4, 5, and 8 months pregnant), 21 orphans, and many other dependents which include parents. While commiserating with the families of these gallant soldiers, I assure them that the Nigerian Army and the good people of this country will not leave them in the cold. We shall do all within our power to provide succor to them and preserve the memories of their departed loved ones.”

He noted that the Army will not be deterred by the incidents, vowing that the culprits would be brought to book.

He said, “I assure Mr. President and all Nigerians that the Nigerian Army remains committed to its constitutional responsibilities and will not be deterred by setbacks such as witnessed in the Okuama community. As tasked by Mr President and Commander-In-Chief of our Armed Forces, the Nigerian Army, with the assistance of its sister services and other security agencies, is committed to bringing the perpetrators of the Okuama murder to book and recover all service and personal belongings taken from the murdered troops.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to seek the cooperation of all well-meaning Nigerians, particularly in the affected area, toward swift and successful conduct of our search and recovery operations.”