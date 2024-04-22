Nigerian Army Troops Discover, Destroy ISWAP Bread Factory (Photos)

Troops of the Nigerian Army have discovered and destroyed a bread-making factory owned by the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist group.

The factory, located in Maisani, Timbuktu Triangle in Damboa LGA of Borno State, was discovered on Sunday, April 21, by troops of Operation Lake Sanity III, Operation Hadin Kai.

A counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, made the disclosure in a post via his X account on Monday.

Citing security sources, Makama said the discovery was made by the Combined troops of the 199 Special Forces Battalion in conjunction with Hybrid Forces and Civilian JTF during its exploitation into the terrorist’s den.

The sources said that the ISWAP factory was destroyed, and items recovered include 2 Lister generating plants, 1 baking machine, and several baking materials.

According to Makama, the troops laid siege on the terrorists hideout in the Timbuktu Triangle, comprising Buk, 1, 2 and 3, Talala, Ajigin, Dusula, Abulam, Gorgi, in the dreaded Timbuktu Triangle and dislodged them from their strongholds.

The destruction of the bread factory comes a few hours after it was reported that the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP), has concluded plans to launch a radio station for the use of the terrorist group.

Naija News understands the plan of the ISWAP group is to set up an online radio station to spread its propaganda.

It was disclosed that the group’s plan is to set up a radio service in KANGARWA and broadcast in Hausa, Arabic, and Kanuri.