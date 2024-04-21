Concerns As ISWAP Concludes Plan To Establish Radio Station

The Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP), has reportedly concluded plans to launch a radio station for the use of the terrorist group.

Naija News understands the plan of the ISWAP group is to set up an online radio station to spread its propaganda.

Counter-insurgency expert Zagazola Makama revealed the news on Sunday in a post via his X account. He stated that the group’s plan is to set up a radio service in KANGARWA and broadcast in Hausa, Arabic, and Kanuri.

Makama, in his post, raised concerns about the implications of the plan by the ISWAP terrorist group as the move is a strong signal to authorities in the sub-region that the insurgency has continued to be dynamic in adopting various means of propaganda.

“The recruitment pace of the insurgency has still not been effectively halted and online media propaganda by the terror group has continued to play a key role in ensuring that the terrorist groups remain visible.

“This is effectively drawn by intense propaganda moves in making effort to draw significant attention to the organization’s sustained presence and reach. The attendant effect, continues to imply recycling of fighters as the backbone of ISIS recruitment campaign, support to affiliated groups and directives for full fledged attacks.

“It becomes necessary to sustain effort in INFO OPs as well to bring down and disconnect associated notorious terrorist websites to bolster the network of affiliated group members,” he said.