Tinubu Govt Declares Public Holiday For Easter Celebrations

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has declared Friday, March 29 and Monday, 1st April, as public holidays to mark the celebrations of 2024 Good Friday and Easter Monday respectively.

Naija News reports that the minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government on Wednesday.

He made this known in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Aishetu Ndayako.

The Minister urged Christians and all Nigerians in general to emulate the sacrifice and love displayed by Jesus Christ in dying for the redemption of man.

He said Easter, beyond religious significance, promotes values of love, forgiveness and compassion which are essential for social cohesion and harmony.

The Minister urged Christians to imbibe these virtues as they are capable of impacting positively on the socio-economic development in Nigeria by fostering unity, reducing conflicts and encouraging cooperation among Nigerians.

He further urged Nigerians to show acts of charity and generosity to help alleviate the material conditions of the less privileged amongst them.

This, he said, is in tandem with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While wishing Christians at home and abroad a happy and blissful Easter celebration, the Minister also called on Nigerians to join hands with President Tinubu-led Administration in its determination to bring sustainable development and usher in prosperity for all.