Labour Party Designates Peter Obi As Presidential Flagbearer For 2027

The Labour Party’s highest decision-making body, the National Convention, has declared that it has designated its 2027 candidacy for the party’s leader, Peter Obi.

In the same breath, the party also announced a right of first refusal for the Abia State Governor, Alex Oti, should he decide to seek reelection on the party’s platform.

This means that Governor Oti will have the first opportunity to accept or decline the party’s gubernatorial ticket before it is offered to anyone else.

This resolution was articulated in a communiqué released by the party after the party’s National Convention, which convened in Nnewi, Anambra State, on Wednesday.

It was signed by the party’s re-elected National Chairman, Comrade Julius Abure, and its National Secretary, Umar Faruk Ibrahim.

The communique partly reads: “The Convention in session based on the antecedents of the Presidential candidate before, during and after the 2023 General Election recommend that the 2027 Presidential ticket of the party be solely reserved for His Excellency, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, the National leader of the party.

“Furthermore, the Convention in session reviewed ongoing development and performance of its Governor in Abia state, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti and pass a vote of confidence on him and recommend the 2027 Abia state Gubernatorial ticket of the party be reserved for His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti.”