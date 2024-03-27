Julius Abure Re-elected As Labour Party National Chairman

The Labour Party (LP) has re-elected Julius Abure as its National Chairman for a second term in office.

Abure was re-elected by a unanimous affirmation of delegates at the party’s National Convention held in Nnewi, Anambra State on Wednesday.

The Chairman of the National Convention and Deputy Governor of Abia State, Ikechukwu Emetu, declared Abure as the winner during the event attended by party leaders and members.

The convention was also attended by party chairmen from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), members of States and National Assemblies as well as representatives from Local Government Areas.

It is understood that the election of a new chairman, the amendment of the party’s constitution, and the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) were part of the convention’s agenda.

Naija News reports that Abure has been engaged in a conflict with the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress, headed by Joe Ajaero.

The labour body accused Abure of financial rascality, contempt for the leadership of NLC and unilaterally trying to hold a national convention in contravention of the constitution of the party.

The re-election of Abure came a week after members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) picketed the LP secretariat in Abuja.

The protesting NLC members demanded Abure’s sack and the postponement of the party’s national convention.