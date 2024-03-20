NLC Protesters Storm Labour Party Secretariat, Call For Abure’s Sack

Protesters from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Wednesday, stormed the Labour Party (LP) secretariat in Abuja to demand the sack of the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure.

The NLC team , led by members of its Political Commission, arrived the Labour Party at about 10.30am with varying placards.

The NLC is accusing Abure of planning to conduct a national convention for the party next month without carrying the necessary stakeholders along.

According to them, Abure is planning a ‘secret’ convention, which they say is an attempt to destroy the Labour Party.

Naija News reports the misunderstanding has already pitched the Abure against the NLC and the House of Representatives caucus.

The protesting workers were, however, refused entry into the party Secretariat by the Nigeria Police Force.

Drowning Wannabe ‘Politricstar’ – NLC Tackles Labour Party National Chairman, Abure

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Political Commission, has slammed the Labour Party (LP) National Chairman, Julius Abure, describing him as a drowning wannabe ‘politricstar’.

Naija News reports that this was contained in a statement signed by Comrade Titus Amba, the Chairperson of the NLC Political Commission, and Comrade Chris Uyot, the Secretary of the NLC Political Commission.

NLC reiterated that the Labour Party belongs to the NLC while stressing that Abure violated a court order regarding the party’s ownership.

The body noted that Abure has consistently demonstrated a lack of respect for court agreements and had lost the confidence of most of the critical stakeholders in the party.