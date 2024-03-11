Tinubu’s Govt Is A Failure In All Ramifications – Abure

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has urged Nigerians and the opposition to challenge the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Abure claimed that Tinubu’s government had destroyed all sectors of the country.

He lamented that all indices of development point show that the country is regressing.

The LP chieftain shared his reservations in Lagos on Sunday while addressing newsmen.

He insisted that winning an election is not what matters but what the person does with the victory.

According to him, “It is not capturing power that matters, but what you do with the power. It is not winning the election but what you do with the victory; how you transform lives and the people’s welfare.

“If you capture power and you cannot use it to address security challenges, the people are still being killed, you cannot use it to address infrastructure, you cannot use it to make the economy work, then what is the use of being in office?

“In all ramifications, the Tinubu-led APC government is a failure and the Nigerian masses have never had it as bad as this.

“At present, Nigerians are begging for food. Is it not a shame that Ukraine that is at war is sending us grains and all that. Nigeria has all it takes to build a great nation, but sadly, this APC government is presently taking us backward. Nigerians must unite to chase away this oligarchy in power.”

Abure insisted that the LP is the only Party that can restore hope and change the country’s political trajectory for the benefit and joy of all.

He challenged followership not to continue to be docile or to succumb to being part of those endorsing bad leadership due to temporary gratification.