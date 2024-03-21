Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 21st March, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 21st March 2024

The House of Representatives has approved the request by President Bola Tinubu to increase the salary, allowances and other benefits of judicial officers in the country.

Naija News reports the lower chamber of the National Assembly on Wednesday, March 20, passed into law an act to prescribe the salaries, allowances, and fringe benefits of judicial office holders in the country.

This follows an executive bill by the President which sought to provide new salaries and allowances for judicial officers and workers in the country which was read on the floor of the House by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen during plenary on Tuesday, March 19.

The bill passed by the lawmakers on Wednesday, provides a total monthly package of 5,385,047.26 for the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Justices of the Supreme Court are to earn a total package of N4, 213,192.54, while the President of the Court of Appeal is to earn a total monthly package of N4, 478,415.78.

Also, justices of the Court of Appeal are to earn a total monthly package of N3, 726,665.40, while the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, President of the National Industrial Court, Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Grand Khadi, FCT Sharia Court of Appeal, President of Customary Court of Appeal, Chief Judge state High Court and Grand Khadi of State Sharia Court of Appeal and President of state Customary Court of Appeal are to earn a total monthly package of N3, 527,022.61.

The Nigerian Senate has passed the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2024.

Naija News reports the lawmakers passed the bill following the presentation and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND that considered the Bill.

The chairman of the committee, Senator Muntari Dandutse, presented the report during plenary on Wednesday, March 20.

The Senate had given the Bill accelerated hearing by suspending relevant sections of its standing rules and referred the Bill to the Committee of the Whole for consideration.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had last week transmitted the Bill to the National Assembly for its consideration and passage.

The Bill seeks to provide easy access to higher education for indigent Nigerians through interest-free loans from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund established in the Act to provide education for all Nigerians.

The House of Representatives has mandated the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to rescind its ban on sachet alcohol and alcohol sold per bottle.

Naija News reports that the chairman of the House Committee on NAFDAC, Regina Akume, announced the directive during a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

The legislative body’s decision stems from concerns over the current economic challenges facing the nation, including a struggling economy, high unemployment rates, soaring inflation, and an increasing poverty level, compounded by the scarcity of foreign exchange for business operations.

Akume emphasized that the timing of such a ban is highly inappropriate, given the nation’s current economic challenges.

Rather than enforcing a ban, the House proposed implementing regulated access to alcohol.

The House Committee Chairperson also suggested that a legislative approach should encourage recycling materials used to produce sachet and bottled alcohol.

The move by the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, to stop his impeachment suffered a setback on Wednesday when the Federal High Court in Abuja refused to stop the impeachment move against him by the state House of Assembly.

Naija News recalls that on March 5, 2024, the State Assembly commenced impeachment proceedings against Shaibu over allegations of leaking government secrets.

In response, Shaibu filed an ex-parte motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/321/2024, seeking an order of the court restricting the state House of Assembly, the Speaker, and the Clerk from commencing any process by holding proceedings or setting up any panel of investigation for his removal, pending the hearing of a motion on notice.

Ruling on the motion today, Justice James Omotosho refused to grant the application.

During the proceedings, Shaibu’s lawyer, Prof Olawoyin Awoyale (SAN), requested for an order of status quo to be maintained by parties pending the hearing and determination of his motion on notice.

But Justice Omotosho declined the request while ruling on the case.

The Nigerian Army has said that the absence of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) at the Kuje prison is responsible for the July 5, 2022 Kuje prison break.

The Assistant Director, Commercial Law, the Directorate of Nigerian Army Legal Services, Major Peter Ogbuinya stated this at the investigative hearing by the House of Representatives Joint Committees on Reformatory Institutions, Justice, Police Affairs, Interior, and Human Rights in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ogbuinya disclosed that the Army noticed that the prison has a low fence and no CCTV cameras.

The House of Representatives has passed a bill seeking for an extension of the 2023 supplementary budget.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had asked the House of Representatives to extend the period for the implementation of the capital component of the 2023 budget from March 31, 2024, to June 30, 2024.

The President made the request in a letter read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, during plenary on Wednesday, March 20.

In the letter, President Tinubu also asked the House to extend the implementation of the supplementary appropriation act from March 31, 2024, to June 30, 2024.

The President said the extension became necessary to ensure that the provisions of the two acts were fully implemented.

After reading the president’s letter, the lower legislative chamber speedily passed the bill for first, second, and third readings.

The green chamber passed the bill after the House Chief Whip, Bello Kumo, moved a motion to the effect.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, convened a meeting with the leaders of striking university unions on Wednesday in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the primary focus of the meeting was to deliberate on ways to end the warning strike initiated by the unions, which include the Senior Staff Association of

Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

The strike, which commenced on Monday, was embarked upon by the union against the Federal Government’s refusal to release four months’ worth of salaries withheld back in 2021 following a previous strike action.

Addressing the media at the end of the meeting, the Minister underscored the government’s commitment to ongoing dialogue with the unions to prevent further escalation of the issue.

However, despite the government’s intent to amicably resolve the matter, union leaders maintained a firm stance on continuing the strike.

The General Secretary of NASU, Prince Peters Adeyemi, acknowledged the government’s efforts but emphasized that the strike would persist until a favourable response was secured.

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on Nigerians to become more involved in agricultural production to improve the country’s economic situation.

Naija News reports Oluremi gave the advice on Wednesday when she received the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, in her office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

She noted that the various interventions of the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI, especially in the areas of Agriculture, Empowerment, Education, Health and Social Welfare, are to complement the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The First Lady said agriculture still held the key to bettering the lot of citizens.

While admonishing Nigerians to be more accountable regarding resources, Oluremi said Tinubu had made the right decisions to build a more respected Nigeria in the long run.

Protesters from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Wednesday, stormed the Labour Party (LP) secretariat in Abuja to demand the sack of the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure.

The NLC team , led by members of its Political Commission, arrived the Labour Party at about 10.30am with varying placards.

The NLC is accusing Abure of planning to conduct a national convention for the party next month without carrying the necessary stakeholders along.

According to them, Abure is planning a ‘secret’ convention, which they say is an attempt to destroy the Labour Party.

Naija News reports the misunderstanding has already pitched the Abure against the NLC and the House of Representatives caucus.

The protesting workers were, however, refused entry into the party Secretariat by the Nigeria Police Force.

The Federal Government has released a list of 15 entities, including nine individuals and six Bureau De Change operators and firms, involved in terrorism financing.

The details of the development were revealed by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and made available to Naija News on Tuesday night.

The document, entitled “Designation of Individuals and Entities for March 18, 2024,” disclosed that the Nigeria Sanctions Committee met on March 18, 2024, where specific individuals and entities were recommended for sanction following their involvement in terrorism financing.

Among the individuals named on the document is a Kaduna-based publisher, Tukur Mamu, who is currently being tried by the Federal Government for allegedly aiding the terrorists who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train in March 2022.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.