Court Refuses To Stop Philip Shaibu’s Impeachment, Gives Fresh Directive

The move by the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, to stop his impeachment suffered a setback on Wednesday when the Federal High Court in Abuja refused to stop the impeachment move against him by the state House of Assembly.

Naija News recalls that on March 5, 2024, the State Assembly commenced impeachment proceedings against Shaibu over allegations of leaking government secrets.

In response, Shaibu filed an ex-parte motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/321/2024, seeking an order of the court restricting the state House of Assembly, the Speaker, and the Clerk from commencing any process by holding proceedings or setting up any panel of investigation for his removal, pending the hearing of a motion on notice.

Ruling on the motion today, Justice James Omotosho refused to grant the application.

During the proceedings, Shaibu’s lawyer, Prof Olawoyin Awoyale (SAN), requested for an order of status quo to be maintained by parties pending the hearing and determination of his motion on notice.

But Justice Omotosho declined the request while ruling on the case.

“The governor of Edo State and the Edo State House of Assembly, who are the principal actors in the matter, have not been served with the originating summons of the suit as required by law,” the judge said.

However, Shaibu’s request to serve the process on the Edo State Governor and the state House of Assembly by substituted means was granted.

Justice Omotosho, who ordered that the court process be pasted at the entrance of the Edo State Government House and the gate of the state House of Assembly Complex in Benin, adjourned the matter until April 15 for a hearing.