New Salary Of CJN, Supreme Court Judges, Others Revealed As House Of Reps Approves Tinubu’s Request

The House of Representatives has approved the request by President Bola Tinubu to increase the salary, allowances and other benefits of judicial officers in the country.

Naija News reports the lower chamber of the National Assembly on Wednesday, March 20, passed into law an act to prescribe the salaries, allowances, and fringe benefits of judicial office holders in the country.

This follows an executive bill by the President which sought to provide new salaries and allowances for judicial officers and workers in the country which was read on the floor of the House by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen during plenary on Tuesday, March 19.

The bill passed by the lawmakers on Wednesday, provides a total monthly package of 5,385,047.26 for the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Justices of the Supreme Court are to earn a total package of N4, 213,192.54, while the President of the Court of Appeal is to earn a total monthly package of N4, 478,415.78.

Also, justices of the Court of Appeal are to earn a total monthly package of N3, 726,665.40, while the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, President of the National Industrial Court, Chief Judge of the FCT High Court, Grand Khadi, FCT Sharia Court of Appeal, President of Customary Court of Appeal, Chief Judge state High Court and Grand Khadi of State Sharia Court of Appeal and President of state Customary Court of Appeal are to earn a total monthly package of N3, 527,022.61.

Items covered by the reviewed monthly package include their basic salaries and all regular allowances, which include motor vehicle fueling and maintenance, personal assistance, hardship, entertainment, utilities, security, outfit, journal subscription, medical, along service allowances, restricted or forced lifestyle, dual responsibility, and legal researchers.

Apart from the monthly package, the House also approved other job regular allowances that are not embedded in the total monthly package, including leave allowances estacode per night of $2000 when applicable, duty tour allowances when applicable, severance gratuity of N80, 775,707.70 after the successful completion of tenure as well as an option motor vehicle loan to be repaid before expiration of tenure.