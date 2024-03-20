Army Blames Kuje Prison Break On Absence Of CCTV

The Nigerian Army has said that the absence of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) at the Kuje prison is responsible for the July 5, 2022 Kuje prison break.

The Assistant Director, Commercial Law, the Directorate of Nigerian Army Legal Services, Major Peter Ogbuinya stated this at the investigative hearing by the House of Representatives Joint Committees on Reformatory Institutions, Justice, Police Affairs, Interior, and Human Rights in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ogbuinya disclosed that the Army noticed that the prison has a low fence and no CCTV cameras.

“We observed the facility has low fence and has no CCTV cameras installed in the place before the incident,” he said.

Ogbuinya said the army only plays a complementary role in providing security in Correctional Centres.

‘’The day the incident occurred, we had a rotation of troops and I would not want to comment on the question regarding the possibility of having an insider.

“Prior to that incident, the Nigerian army wrote series of letters to the Comptroller General of the Correctional Service concerning our observations and things that would enhance security around the facility.

“We are still working to know if there are any soldiers who failed to do what they were meant to do within the military hierarchy,” he added.