House Of Reps Extends 2023 Supplementary Budget Implementation By Two Months

The House of Representatives has passed a bill seeking for an extension of the 2023 supplementary budget.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had asked the House of Representatives to extend the period for the implementation of the capital component of the 2023 budget from March 31, 2024, to June 30, 2024.

The President made the request in a letter read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, during plenary on Wednesday, March 20.

In the letter, President Tinubu also asked the House to extend the implementation of the supplementary appropriation act from March 31, 2024, to June 30, 2024.

The President said the extension became necessary to ensure that the provisions of the two acts were fully implemented.

After reading the president’s letter, the lower legislative chamber speedily passed the bill for first, second, and third readings.

The green chamber passed the bill after the House Chief Whip, Bello Kumo, moved a motion to the effect.

While leading the debate, Kumo said the president’s request should be granted to extend the implementation of the capital component of the budget in the interest of the country.

Consequently, the bill was read the third time and passed.

Tinubu Seek Passage Of Bill To Improve Judicial Officers’ Welfare

President Tinubu has forwarded an executive bill seeking to provide new salaries and allowances for judicial officers and workers in the country to the House of Representatives.

The bill was read on the floor of the House by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen during plenary on Tuesday, March 19.

According to the letter read by the Speaker, President Tinubu said the bill seeks to prescribe improved salaries and allowances as well as other fringe benefits for judicial officers and workers.

The Executive bill forwarded by the President is titled “A Bill for an Act to Prescribe the Salaries, Allowances and Fringe Benefits of Judicial Office Holders in Nigeria and for Related Matters”.