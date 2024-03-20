Abide By Our Resolution, Lift Ban On Sachet Alcohol – Reps To NAFDAC

The House of Representatives has mandated the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to rescind its ban on sachet alcohol and alcohol sold per bottle.

Naija News reports that the chairman of the House Committee on NAFDAC, Regina Akume, announced the directive during a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

The legislative body’s decision stems from concerns over the current economic challenges facing the nation, including a struggling economy, high unemployment rates, soaring inflation, and an increasing poverty level, compounded by the scarcity of foreign exchange for business operations.

Akume emphasized that the timing of such a ban is highly inappropriate, given the nation’s current economic challenges.

Rather than enforcing a ban, the House proposed implementing regulated access to alcohol.

The House Committee Chairperson also suggested that a legislative approach should encourage recycling materials used to produce sachet and bottled alcohol.

She also advocated increased monitoring and compliance checks by NAFDAC, FCCPC, and others to ensure strict product quality regarding content and safety.

Recall that the House had described the ban as contrary to the spirit and letter of the Constitution and also to the current administration’s Economic Recovery Plan.

The House stated that a ban on the production of these beverages would cause job losses and further economic hardship.