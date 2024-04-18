Reps Shifts Resumption Date To April 30

The House of Representatives has announced a further postponement of its resumption from the ongoing recess, setting the new date for Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.

This decision was disclosed through a statement released to the press in Abuja on Wednesday night by Rep. Akin Rotimi, Jr., the House Spokesman and Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs.

According to the statement, “this adjustment, as communicated by the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr Yahaya Danzaria, in an internal correspondence to Honourable Members on Wednesday, is aimed at giving Honourable Members more time for constituency outreach to secure adequate input in the constitution review process.

“The extension follows the earlier decision by the House Committee on Constitution Review to extend the deadline for submission of memoranda to April 30, 2024.

“Additionally, the extended timeline will allow for more concerted preparation for the legislative summits on State Police, as well as the one on Tax Reforms, Revenue Enhancement, and Digital Transformation coming up in the next 2 weeks.

“All inconveniences arising from this rescheduling are regretted. In line with the Legislative Agenda of the 10th Assembly, the House remains committed to being accountable and providing timely communications to all stakeholders.”