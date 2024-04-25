House Of Reps To Probe Discrimination’ Against Nigerians By Abuja Chinese Supermarket

The House of Representatives is set to probe a Chinese supermarket based in Abuja, which allegedly prevents Nigerians from shopping from it.

In a statement on Wednesday signed by Hon. Jaafaru Yakubu, Chairman and the spokesperson for the House, Hon. Akin Rotimi Jnr. respectively, the House Committee on China/Nigeria Parliamentary Friendship Group, expressed great concern over the alleged discrimination against Nigerians at the facility.

The committee called on Nigerians to remain calm and urged them to allow a full-fledged investigation into the allegation. It also underscored the importance of the mutual relationship that exists between Nigeria and the Republic of China.

The statement reads: “As a committee tasked with fostering positive and mutually beneficial relations between Nigeria and China, we want to emphasize that such discriminatory practices, if substantiated by relevant authorities, go against the principles of friendship and cooperation that our two countries have worked hard to cultivate over the years.

“We believe in the importance of mutual respect and understanding between nations, and we condemn any form of discrimination or prejudice.

“Nigeria and China share a longstanding relationship characterized by mutual respect, cooperation, and friendship. Over the years, this relationship has been strengthened through various bilateral partnerships, economic collaborations, and cultural exchanges, benefiting both countries immensely.

“It is important to note that Nigeria and China have enjoyed fruitful collaborations in various sectors, including infrastructure development, trade, education, and healthcare.

“The ongoing partnership between our two countries has led to the completion of major projects, with many others ongoing.

“Furthermore, the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria continues to promote excellent China/Nigeria relations through socio-cultural exchanges and scholarships for many Nigerian students.

“These initiatives have played a significant role in enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between our two peoples.”

Recall that there was an outrage from Nigerians on Sunday who took to social media to condemn the management of the Abuja-based Chinese supermarket denying Nigerians entry into the facility.

Following this development, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council (FCCPC) shut down the Chinese supermarket and summoned the facility’s owner for alleged discrimination.

However, the owner of the supermarket situated at the China General Chamber of Commerce, along Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Road in the Federal Capital Territory, denied the discrimination allegations.