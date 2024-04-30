Reps Summon Lokpobiri, Ekpo, Kyari Over Lingering Petrol Scarcity

The House of Representatives took action on Tuesday by passing a resolution to request the presence of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, and the Minister for the Gas Sector, Ekperikpe Ekpo, to address the ongoing fuel scarcity in the country.

Naija News reports that the green chamber has asked the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, to provide insights on the nation’s petrol shortages.

This decision was made following a motion of urgent national importance presented by a House member, Umar Ajilo, who expressed concerns about the persistent queues at petrol stations across the country.

The House anticipates that the ministers and the NNPCL CEO will give further details on the root cause of the scarcity and the strategies in place to resolve it.

A specific date for this engagement has not yet been scheduled.

Recent reports indicate a resurgence of queues in the country, extending into the new week, with motorists facing challenges as they purchase petrol at inflated prices of up to ₦800 per litre, while black market vendors are selling for as high as ₦1,500 per litre.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives on Tuesday directed the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to stop introducing the new electricity tariff for Band A customers.

Naija News reports that the resolution was approved by the lower legislative chamber during its plenary session on Tuesday, subsequent to the enactment of a motion addressing pressing public concerns.

The proposal was put forth by a legislator representing the Labour Party (LP) from Ebonyi state, Nkemkanma Kama.

Recall that the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, had warned that there would be a total blackout in Nigeria in the next three months if the proposed electricity tariff hike is not implemented.

The minister stated this yesterday in Abuja when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Power at an investigative hearing over the recent electricity tariff hike by NERC.

This is after the Senate committee, led by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, rejected the new tariff regime.

Adelabu warned that the entire sector would be grounded if the Commission fails to increase the tariff.