Lawmakers Give Tinubu Three-month Ultimatum To End Insecurity

The House of Representatives minority caucus has given President Bola Tinubu-led administration three months to address the security challenges in Nigeria.

Following a meeting at the National Assembly, the lawmakers stated that they would rally Nigerians to intervene if the government did not take action.

Speaking on behalf of the caucus after a private discussion, the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, emphasized that the opposition is no longer willing to tolerate the widespread insecurity plaguing the nation.

He said: “In the same vein, we x-rayed the security situation in our country and we resolved that we can no longer take this situation where Nigeria is today almost tagged as one life, one-minute silence.

“The government is therefore called upon to immediately take steps to ensure that the security situation in the country is normalised, and the caucus has also given a three-month ultimatum for government to normalise the security situation in our country.

“After three months, the caucus will take further steps to sensitise and mobilise Nigerians to perhaps take their security into their hands.”

Meanwhile, an elder statesman, Edwin Clark, has advised President Bola Tinubu to set up a task force to rescue the remaining Chibok schoolgirls and others in terrorists’ captivity.

Naija News reports that Clark stated this during a news conference in Abuja on Monday to commemorate the tenth-year anniversary of the Chibok schoolgirls’ abduction.

The leader of the Ijaw nation asserted that the task force should coordinate the rescue operation of about 90 of the girls who were still in captivity with courage.

He berated past administrations for not being able to rescue the girls and others in captivity, stating that the nation cannot forgo its citizens in such a manner.

Clark also stressed that Tinubu should be bold enough and ensure no stone was left unturned in rescuing the girls and creating a legacy for his administration.

He said: “Tinubu should appoint a special taskforce with brave soldiers, competent, transparent and not nepotic.

“Some of us believe that President Tinubu’s government is not serious about rescuing the remaining Chibok girls.

“About 90 of them are still missing after 10 years. This should be a source of worry and concern to any serious nation’s government.”