How Tinubu Govt Can Rescue Remaining Chibok Girls, Others – Edwin Clark Reveals

An elder statesman, Edwin Clark, has advised President Bola Tinubu to set up a task force to rescue the remaining Chibok schoolgirls and others in terrorists’ captivity.

Clark stated this during a news conference in Abuja on Monday to commemorate the tenth-year anniversary of the Chibok schoolgirls’ abduction.

The leader of the Ijaw nation asserted that the task force should coordinate the rescue operation of about 90 of the girls who were still in captivity with courage.

He berated past administrations for not being able to rescue the girls and others in captivity, stating that the nation cannot forgo their citizens in such a manner.

Clark also stressed that Tinubu should be bold enough and ensure no stone was left unturned in rescuing the girls and creating a legacy for his administration.

He said: “Tinubu should appoint a special taskforce with brave soldiers, competent, transparent and not nepotic.

“Some of us believe that President Tinubu’s government is not serious about rescuing the remaining Chibok girls.

“About 90 of them are still missing after 10 years. This should be a source of worry and concern to any serious nation’s government.”

He recalled how the United States of America, rescued its citizen, Mr Philip Walton, who was taken hostage between the Niger Republic and Nigeria boundary in October 2020 in such a bizarre manner, noting that Nigeria has what it takes to create a history of such a feat.

”The then President of the US, Mr. Donald Trump, followed the matter to its conclusion. When Mr Philip was rescued, President Trump was so excited that a citizen of his country held hostage had been rescued and described the action as a ‘big win for our very elite US Special Forces.’”