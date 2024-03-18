Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 18th March, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 18th March 2024

The President, Bola Tinubu, on Sunday condemned the attack on military officers in Delta State, on Thursday.

President Tinubu in his reaction to the incident vowed that those who were responsible for the killing of army personnel in Delta state will not go unpunished.

Naija News had earlier reported that some personnel of the Nigerian army — comprising a lieutenant colonel, two majors, one captain, and 12 soldiers — were killed by youths while on a peace mission at Okuoma, Bomadi LGA of Delta state.

In a statement signed by the president on Sunday, he said the chief of defence staff has been granted full authority to bring to justice anybody found to be responsible for the “unconscionable crime”.

Tinubu described the killing of the army personnel as a wicked act, adding that any attack on them is a direct attack on the nation.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has directed its members to proceed on strike from Monday, 18th March.

The labour union said the strike is due to the failure of the federal government to address issues raised and the expiration of the ultimatum earlier issued to the government.

The statement, signed by NASU general secretary, Peter Adeyemi and SSANU president, Mohammed Ibrahim, said the strike is coming into effect due to the government’s decision to withhold four months’ salaries of members.

It added that the government failed to do the needful regarding the withheld salaries, hence their decision to proceed on a 7-day warning strike effective Monday, March 18 in the first instance.

The statement said the strike would be total and no concession would be given.

A former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, has submitted that the outcome of the 2023 elections in Nigeria left the image of the country badly damaged.

Attah, who lamented that selling a good product is difficult enough, said selling Nigeria with a damaged reputation is even more difficult.

He added that the circumstances, conduct, and outcome of the 2023 elections also seriously damaged the character of President Bola Tinubu, who emerged from the process as well as the country’s electoral process and judiciary.

Naija News reports the former Governor made the observation when he spoke over the weekend in Lagos State as the guest speaker of the Institute of Certified Sales Professionals (ICSP) 2024 investiture ceremony.

Eight lawmakers suspended by the Zamfara State House of Assembly have been reportedly forced into hiding, citing harassment by political thugs and unwarranted pursuit by security agents.

The legislators, vocal critics of the rising insecurity in Zamfara, disclosed these developments at a press conference held in Zaria, Kaduna State, on Sunday.

Bashir Aliyu, speaking on behalf of the suspended members, articulated their collective distress over the state’s deteriorating security situation and the political backlash they have faced for their outspokenness.

Aliyu, the representative for Gumi 1 constituency, detailed how their legislative push for changes within the assembly’s leadership was primarily to spotlight the absenteeism of the Speaker and his deputy, which they believed was contributing to governance lapses in Zamfara.

The move, however, seemed to have backfired, triggering a series of reprisals against the lawmakers, culminating in physical attacks by thugs allegedly affiliated with a prominent state politician during a public event on February 24.

Further complicating matters for the suspended lawmakers is a directive, as per a letter dated March 7, mandating the return of their official vehicles to the Clerk of the State Assembly within a stipulated timeframe.

This order adds another layer to what the lawmakers perceive as a campaign to silence and penalize them for their critiques of the state’s handling of security issues.

The Nigerian military has taken a drastic step by deploying armoured vehicles to Bomadi, the headquarters of Bomadi Local Government Area in Delta State, following the gruesome killing of its personnel recently.

Recall that multiple soldiers who were on a peace and rescue mission in Okuama community, located in Ughelli South Local Government Area were murdered last week, a development that has generated mixed reactions among concerned Nigerians.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Sunday (today), however, revealed that military personnel and more than three armoured vehicles crossed the Bomadi Bridge in the evening, possibly heading towards the creeks.

Reports are that the soldiers who were previously sent to the Okuama community have continued to demolish houses in the area as a result of the loss of their comrades last week.

According to Vanguard, a source from the community confirmed on Sunday evening that the military is currently occupying Okuama and has demolished several houses.

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, revealed that he has not received any salary from the state since he assumed office two years ago.

Naija News reports that the governor made the revelation on Sunday during the celebration of his two-year tenure at the International Convention Center, Awka.

Emphasizing his commitment to implementing austere measures, Governor Soludo highlighted the lengths to which his administration has gone to cut costs, including his decision not to procure an official car for the First Lady of Anambra, who continues to use his personal vehicles.

This move is part of a broader strategy to demonstrate the government’s capacity to manage resources effectively and avoid unnecessary borrowing.

Nine of the 21 students kidnapped from the Federal University Gusau in Zamfara State have been released after enduring 178 days in captivity.

The students were part of a larger group abducted by terrorists from an off-campus hostel in Sabon Gida, located opposite the university, during a raid in September of the previous year.

The release was secured following prolonged negotiations spanning approximately four months, as disclosed by one of the negotiators to PREMIUM TIMES, preferring to remain anonymous.

The painstaking process involved intense lobbying efforts to ensure the safety and eventual freedom of the abducted students.

Upon their abduction last September, a swift response from security forces resulted in the rescue of some victims within hours of the incident.

However, the majority remained in the clutches of their captors, leading to a protracted period of negotiation for their release.

The negotiator revealed to PREMIUM TIMES that the terrorists explicitly stated their actions were not motivated by ransom demands, suggesting alternative motives behind the abduction.

The exact reasons, however, remain part of the ongoing investigation and discourse surrounding the incident.

The student abduction from the Federal University Gusau has been a focal point of concern, highlighting the persistent security challenges in Zamfara State and the broader northwestern region of Nigeria, where educational institutions have increasingly become targets for terrorist and bandit activities.

The release of the nine students marks a glimmer of hope amid the prevailing insecurity and brings relief to the affected families and the university community.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party at the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has condemned the killing of men of the Nigerian army in Delta State.

Naija News had earlier reported that Nigerian soldiers on a peace mission were surrounded by youths and killed on Thursday, in Okuoma Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Director of Information at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Tukur Gusau, confirmed the unfortunate incident occurred when the troops responded to a distress call after the communal crisis between the Okuama and Okoloba communities.

However, responding to the tragic incident in a statement made available on his official X account, the former Anambra governor said that the killing was barbaric and should not be tolerated.

Obi called on the government and security agencies to do everything possible to ensure that the killers are arrested and prosecuted.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Senate President Mr Godswill Akpabio to urgently refer the allegations that lawmakers padded the 2024 budget by irregularly inserting projects worth N3.7 trillion to appropriate anti-corruption agencies for investigation and prosecution.

In the letter dated 16 March 2024 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation also urged Akpabio to immediately reinstate whistleblower Abdul Ningi who was recently suspended from the Senate over his allegations that the lawmakers padded the 2024 budget by irregularly inserting projects worth N3.7 trillion.

SERAP asked the Senate President to make a public commitment to discontinue the patently unlawful constituency projects in the next budget cycle.

The Comptroller of the Nigeria Customs Service at the Kebbi State command, Iheanacho Ojike, has complied with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to immediately reopen the Kamba land border.

Naija News reports that the reopening was announced on Saturday by the Public Relations Officer of Kebbi Customs, Mohammed Tajuddeen Salisu.

During the reopening ceremony, attended by the district head of Kamba, Alhaji Mamuda Fana, stakeholders, and other sister agencies, the CAC highlighted the importance of Kamba as a strategic border for revenue generation in Kebbi.

He emphasized that the border reopening is intended to facilitate legitimate trade that will contribute positively to nation-building, not to allow the importation of prohibited items that could harm the economy and compromise national security.

Ojike reassured that the officers and men of the Command are committed to facilitating legitimate trade within the boundaries of the law, ensuring smooth trade across the Kamba Border as long as stakeholders adhere to Customs regulations, declare goods accurately, and pay the required duties to the Federal Government.

He concluded by stressing that, considering the country’s scarcity of food, food grains are still prohibited from being exported.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.