Terrorists Release Nine Nigerian University Students After Over 170 Days In Captivity

Nine of the 21 students kidnapped from the Federal University Gusau in Zamfara State have been released after enduring 178 days in captivity.

The students were part of a larger group abducted by terrorists from an off-campus hostel in Sabon Gida, located opposite the university, during a raid in September of the previous year.

The release was secured following prolonged negotiations spanning approximately four months, as disclosed by one of the negotiators to PREMIUM TIMES, preferring to remain anonymous.

The painstaking process involved intense lobbying efforts to ensure the safety and eventual freedom of the abducted students.

Upon their abduction last September, a swift response from security forces resulted in the rescue of some victims within hours of the incident.

However, the majority remained in the clutches of their captors, leading to a protracted period of negotiation for their release.

The negotiator revealed to PREMIUM TIMES that the terrorists explicitly stated their actions were not motivated by ransom demands, suggesting alternative motives behind the abduction.

The exact reasons, however, remain part of the ongoing investigation and discourse surrounding the incident.

The student abduction from the Federal University Gusau has been a focal point of concern, highlighting the persistent security challenges in Zamfara State and the broader northwestern region of Nigeria, where educational institutions have increasingly become targets for terrorist and bandit activities.

The release of the nine students marks a glimmer of hope amid the prevailing insecurity and brings relief to the affected families and the university community.

Nonetheless, the situation underscores the urgent need for enhanced security measures and strategic interventions to prevent future occurrences and ensure the safety of students and residents in the region.

“We began discussing with them immediately after the students were taken. They were reluctant in the beginning but when we insisted, they listened to us,” he said.

He said Ali Kawaje, the leader of the terror group that carried out the abduction, was angry with both the federal and Zamfara State governments for arresting his brother.

“He insisted that we must make amends,” the negotiator said, asking not to be named for safety reasons.

The negotiator said after Mr Kawaje was killed in an air raid by the Nigeria Air Force, the negotiations started afresh as the new group commander insisted the students would not be released.

“It took us weeks to convince him, with the help of some Fulani leaders. When we resumed the discussion, they insisted that the reason for the abduction was not for money but to have some of their relatives released by security agents.

“These nine students were released as part of commitments by some of the Fulani leaders we involved in the negotiations,” he said.

When asked if money was involved, the negotiator said the terrorists themselves were “clear from the beginning” that no money should be involved.

“Even the people they’re saying the federal government should release, we’re yet to know who and who they’re talking about. So, we didn’t talk to the government about money and secondly, there was no prisoner swap. That’s what I can tell you,” he said.

The students were held by the terrorists in Babbar Doka forest near Kaduna State. They were released late evening on Friday and handed over to the negotiators.

“This is part of the commitment and we believe that by the grace of God, they’ll release more. We’re hopeful that with the involvement of the National Security Adviser, we’ll do more. The most important thing is that no money is involved in the process,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the students have been handed over to security agencies who are expected to hand them over to the state government later today.