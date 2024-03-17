Suspended Zamfara Lawmakers Flee State, Allege Threat To Life

Eight lawmakers suspended by the Zamfara State House of Assembly have been reportedly forced into hiding, citing harassment by political thugs and unwarranted pursuit by security agents.

The legislators, vocal critics of the rising insecurity in Zamfara, disclosed these developments at a press conference held in Zaria, Kaduna State, on Sunday.

Bashir Aliyu, speaking on behalf of the suspended members, articulated their collective distress over the state’s deteriorating security situation and the political backlash they have faced for their outspokenness.

Aliyu, the representative for Gumi 1 constituency, detailed how their legislative push for changes within the assembly’s leadership was primarily to spotlight the absenteeism of the Speaker and his deputy, which they believed was contributing to governance lapses in Zamfara.

The move, however, seemed to have backfired, triggering a series of reprisals against the lawmakers, culminating in physical attacks by thugs allegedly affiliated with a prominent state politician during a public event on February 24.

Further complicating matters for the suspended lawmakers is a directive, as per a letter dated March 7, mandating the return of their official vehicles to the Clerk of the State Assembly within a stipulated timeframe.

This order adds another layer to what the lawmakers perceive as a campaign to silence and penalize them for their critiques of the state’s handling of security issues.

The eight suspended lawmakers are Bashir Aliyu (PDP-Gummi 1); Amiru Keta (PDP-Tsafe West); Nasiru Abdullahi (PDP-Maru South); Bashir Masama (PDP-Bukkuyum North); Faruku Dosara (APC-Maradun 1); Ibrahim Tukur (APC-Bakura Constituency); Shamsudeen Hassan (APC Talata-Mafara North) and Bashiru Sarkin-Zango (PDP-Bungudu West).