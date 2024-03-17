Customs Reopens Kamba Land Border In Kebbi

The Comptroller of the Nigeria Customs Service at the Kebbi State command, Iheanacho Ojike, has complied with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to immediately reopen the Kamba land border.

Naija News reports that the reopening was announced on Saturday by the Public Relations Officer of Kebbi Customs, Mohammed Tajuddeen Salisu.

During the reopening ceremony, attended by the district head of Kamba, Alhaji Mamuda Fana, stakeholders, and other sister agencies, the CAC highlighted the importance of Kamba as a strategic border for revenue generation in Kebbi.

He emphasized that the border reopening is intended to facilitate legitimate trade that will contribute positively to nation-building, not to allow the importation of prohibited items that could harm the economy and compromise national security.

Ojike reassured that the officers and men of the Command are committed to facilitating legitimate trade within the boundaries of the law, ensuring smooth trade across the Kamba Border as long as stakeholders adhere to Customs regulations, declare goods accurately, and pay the required duties to the Federal Government.

He concluded by stressing that, considering the country’s scarcity of food, food grains are still prohibited from being exported.

Mallam Fana expressed his appreciation for the Federal Government’s efforts and highlighted that they bring a new sense of hope to his fellow citizens who are involved in cross-border trade.

He also acknowledged the importance of this development for small-scale business owners in Kamba town and assured that he would advise his people against engaging in illegal trade.

Furthermore, the CAC paid a respectful visit to the Emir of Gwandu, Major General Muhammed Bashir Iliyasu (Rtd), in order to seek his blessings and cooperation as the esteemed leader of the state.

They also aimed to establish a collaborative relationship with other sister agencies to ensure smooth trade across borders, combat smuggling activities, and provide security to the local communities.