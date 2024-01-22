Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 22nd January, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 22nd January 2024.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has told Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu has their best interest at heart.

According to him, the President is aware of the current economic hardship facing Nigerians but has to carry on with his economic policies in order to make the country’s battered economy better.

The SGF, however, assured that the hardship is only temporary and would birth a better economy for Nigerians.

Akume made the submission during the weekend at a Thanksgiving Mass organized in his honour by St. Augustine Catholic Tiv Community, Abuja Archdiocese, in Nyanya, Abuja.

According to him, President Tinubu inherited a distressed economy but is working to revamp the economy for the greater prosperity of all Nigerians.

He explained that some critical and hard decisions taken by the government would ultimately benefit the ordinary people across Nigeria.

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has called for the need to end pension payment to ex-governors.

Making this call in a statement on Sunday, Falana lamented that many state governors refused to pay pensions to former workers of the states while they earmark huge amount as pension benefits for themselves.

Naija News reports that Falana wondered why many ex-governors currently serving in the Senate were still receiving pensions as governors of the state.

Falana who chairs the Alliance on Surviving Covid-19 and Beyond (ASCAB)said that the pension rules for Lagos, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers States are the “most scandalous.

The former media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has revealed a poignant moment of vulnerability in Buhari’s tenure, highlighting the former president’s serious health challenges.

In his book, “Working with Buhari: Reflections Of A Special Adviser, Media And Publicity (2015 – 2023)”, Adesina recounts a visit to Buhari in London in 2017, during which the former president admitted to not knowing his whereabouts at a point due to his illness.

Adesina revealed that there were demands for him to declare the president incapacitated and unfit for office.

The visit, which was organized by Aisha Buhari, the former first lady, aimed to provide clarity and firsthand information about Buhari’s condition.

The family of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has lamented the delay in the release of the Certified True Copy of the Supreme Court judgement on the detained Biafra agitator.

The family who spoke through Kanunta Kanu said the delay is a prove that the justices, the presidency and the Nigerian entity are officially terrorists according to the laws of the country.

He added that the delay in releasing the CTC is a deliberate attempt to slow down the legal process in seeking justice for the IPOB leader.

Naija News recalls the Supreme Court had, on December 15, 2023, refused to affirm the ruling of the Appeal Court, which had earlier ordered the immediate release of Kanu.

The apex court ruled that instead, Kanu’s trial should return to a lower court of appropriate jurisdiction.

Kanunta Kanu, however, lamented that the refusal to release the CTC of the judgement one month after it was delivered “is impeding further legal moves” by the family to seek justice for their son.

He said the family suspects foul play, and the action of the Nigerian government is a gross violation of the principles of the rule of law.

A human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, has submitted that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, should be blamed for the kidnappings and general insecurity which has recently befallen the FCT and its environs.

According to Adeyanju, Wike is not focused on his job as a Minister because he is distracted by the political tussle in Rivers State, which has pitched him against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Speaking during an interview with Punch, the activist said Wike is more focused on gaining control of the political structure in Rivers State than doing his job as a Minister.

He added that instead of doing his job as the FCT Minister, Wike is blaming others and fighting perceived political enemies, which has led to the deteriorating security situation in the FCT.

Aspirants hoping to clinch the Labour Party (LP) ticket for the September 21 Edo State governorship polls have rejected the N30 million charged by the party for expression of interest and nomination forms.

This was made known by one of the aspirants, Dr Egbe Omorodion, who told newsmen in Benin on Sunday that all the governorship aspirants want a reduced fee and have scheduled a meeting for Monday, to take a stand on the matter.

According to him, if the Labour Party could reduce the fees for Imo State to N15m, then the same should be done for Edo State.

Naija News recalls the party had announced that interested aspirants in the party’s ticket for Edo State would pay N30 million for nomination and expression of interest forms. The party also fixed February 22 for the conduct of the primary election.

But according to Omorodion, the fee is outrageous and the party leadership should consider a reduction of the amount.

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has submitted that Nigerians deserve the kind of leaders they get from voting during elections.

Speaking during an interview on Saturday with Arise TV, Amaechi said Nigerians should not complain about what they get because they always have an opportunity to vote.

According to him, whatever Nigerians get after voting at the polls is what they deserve.

“Nigerians get what they want, Nigerians get what they deserve. You don’t complain after. Nigerians at all times have had the opportunity to vote and whatever you voted for is what you deserve,” he said.

The Director of Public Relations and Information for the Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, has confirmed the killing of a notorious kidnapper in Kaduna.

In a statement released on Sunday, January 21, Gabkwet revealed that the famous terrorist and kidnap kingpin, Janari, was killed in recent air strikes by the air component of Operation WHIRL PUNCH.

According to the statement, not only Janari was killed but also some members of his syndicate.

Janari and his accomplices are said to have carried out numerous assaults and abductions in Kaduna State, as well as along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Gabkwet noted that the recent offensive air strike against the criminal elements came after Janari and his gang were spotted near Gadar Katako in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to him, further investigation revealed that the assailants were gathering in preparation for a potential assault or abduction of vulnerable civilians, thus necessitating an immediate strike on their location.

A human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, has called on President Bola Tinubu to reshuffle his cabinet.

Specifically, Adeyanju said the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, should both be redeployed to another sector.

Speaking during an interview with Punch, Adeyanju said he never agreed with the choice of the two men for the defence sector because they have no previous experience in the area, and the recent challenges of insecurity have proven him right.

Adeyanju added that President Tinubu should put someone more conversant with internal security in charge of the defence sector.

Former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi has encouraged Nigerian youths contemplating relocation to carefully evaluate the opportunities available to them within the country and reconsider their decision to leave.

During an interview with Arise TV, the former Minister of Transportation asserted that Nigeria offers attractive opportunities that those aspiring for better prospects abroad might not have access to.

Amaechi emphasised the importance of recognising and exploring the potential within Nigeria.

According to him, there are possibilities for someone to emerge suddenly as a leader in the country.

He also attributed the crime surge in Nigeria to the state of the country’s economy.

Amaechi expressed the view that the Nigerian economy is relatively small and unable to accommodate everyone, leading to increased robbery and other criminal activities.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.