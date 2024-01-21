Edo Guber: Labour Party Aspirants Reject N30m Nomination Fees, Send Message To Party Leadership

Aspirants hoping to clinch the Labour Party (LP) ticket for the September 21 Edo State governorship polls have rejected the N30 million charged by the party for expression of interest and nomination forms.

This was made known by one of the aspirants, Dr Egbe Omorodion, who told newsmen in Benin on Sunday that all the governorship aspirants want a reduced fee and have scheduled a meeting for Monday, to take a stand on the matter.

According to him, if the Labour Party could reduce the fees for Imo State to N15m, then the same should be done for Edo State.

Naija News recalls the party had announced that interested aspirants in the party’s ticket for Edo State would pay N30 million for nomination and expression of interest forms. The party also fixed February 22 for the conduct of the primary election.

But according to Omorodion, the fee is outrageous and the party leadership should consider a reduction of the amount.

“I, as an aspirant, am saying that this amount is outrageously ridiculous.

“I see the move as a strategy to stifle the voices of those who joined LP with a genuine desire to serve the Edo people.

“If the party’s leadership reduced the fee to N15 million for the Imo election, why can’t it do the same for the Edo election?”

“My appeal is that I don’t think my voice and those of others who believe in my project should be muted by this huge amount.

“A good number of aspirants and supporters may become disgruntled and may just take a walk if the party leadership refuses to budge,” he said.

Omorodion, who is the LP Chairman, UK chapter, said edo State could be robbed of imminently qualified persons if the fee is not reduced.

He added, “Edo people may be denied the opportunity of my dream and desires to take the state to the next level.”

“Yes, other aspirants are also dissatisfied with the fee. We will be meeting on Monday.

“Hopefully, we will be able to come up with a position on the matter.”