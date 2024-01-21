Nigerians Have The Opportunity To Vote, They Shouldn’t Complain About What They Get – Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has submitted that Nigerians deserve the kind of leaders they get from voting during elections.

Speaking during an interview on Saturday with Arise TV, Amaechi said Nigerians should not complain about what they get because they always have an opportunity to vote.

According to him, whatever Nigerians get after voting at the polls is what they deserve.

“Nigerians get what they want, Nigerians get what they deserve. You don’t complain after. Nigerians at all times have had the opportunity to vote and whatever you voted for is what you deserve,” he said.

You Can Wake Up As Minister, Governor In Nigeria – Amaechi Tells Youths

In the same interview, Amaechi encouraged Nigerian youths contemplating relocation to carefully evaluate the opportunities available to them within the country and reconsider their decision to leave.

The former Minister asserted that Nigeria offers attractive opportunities that those aspiring for better prospects abroad might not have access to.

Amaechi emphasised the importance of recognising and exploring the potential within Nigeria.

According to him, there are possibilities for someone to emerge suddenly as a leader in the country.

He also attributed the crime surge in Nigeria to the state of the country’s economy.

Amaechi expressed the view that the Nigerian economy is relatively small and unable to accommodate everyone, leading to increased robbery and other criminal activities.