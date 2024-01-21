JAPA: You Can Wake Up As Minister, Governor In Nigeria – Amaechi Tells Youths

Former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi has encouraged Nigerian youths contemplating relocation to carefully evaluate the opportunities available to them within the country and reconsider their decision to leave.

During an interview with Arise TV, the former Minister of Transportation asserted that Nigeria offers attractive opportunities that those aspiring for better prospects abroad might not have access to.

Amaechi emphasised the importance of recognising and exploring the potential within Nigeria.

According to him, there are possibilities for someone to emerge suddenly as a leader in the country.

He also attributed the crime surge in Nigeria to the state of the country’s economy.

Amaechi expressed the view that the Nigerian economy is relatively small and unable to accommodate everyone, leading to increased robbery and other criminal activities.

He said, “I’ve always discouraged the people who want to leave the country. I say, if you want a 9 to 5, yes, you can always get that when you leave the country, but you can never get the opportunity we have in Nigeria.

“You can just wake up one day, you become a minister, and you can just wake up one day and you become a governor. It just happens. So, if you are looking for opportunities, please stay back in Nigeria, but if you are looking for a 9 to 5, then you can go.

“If all of us start working in Shell now, there would be no time to go and rob or kill because you leave at 6am and by the time you come back at 6pm, you will be tired, so my advice to them is to get your degree if you can, and if you can’t, well, I am lucky.“