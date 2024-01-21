Davido Or Burna Boy? – Amaechi Reveals His Favourite Nigerian Singer

The immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has revealed Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, as his favourite Nigerian singer.

Naija News reports that the former Rivers State governor disclosed this in a recent interview with Arise TV.

Amaechi said he follows Davido, Wizkid, and Tiwa Savage, but he is a great fan of Burna Boy because of his musical style.

He added that his current favourite song is ‘Agba Baller’ by Flavour.

Amaechi said, “In terms of music, I follow all of them [Nigerian musicians]. I follow Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage but I’m a greater fan of Burna Boy because of the kind of music he plays. And I listen to all of them.

“But my greatest music now is Flavour’s Agba Baller”

Meanwhile, Rotimi Amaechi has submitted that Nigerians deserve the kind of leaders they get from voting during elections.

Speaking during an interview on Saturday with Arise TV, Amaechi said Nigerians should not complain about what they get because they always have an opportunity to vote.

According to him, whatever Nigerians get after voting at the polls is what they deserve.