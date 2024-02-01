Eze Slams Okocha For Claiming Leadership Of Rivers APC

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has slammed the chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, for claiming to be the party’s leader in the State.

Naija News recalls that Okocha, while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt at the weekend, declared that the former governor, Rotimi Amaechi, was no longer the leader of APC in the state.

He claimed that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, would not have won fair and square in the state without the huge support he received from the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

He further stated that Amaechi’s action was the height of anti-party activity, insisting that the former governor had long abandoned the party.

Reacting, Eze, in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday, said it is disheartening that Okocha, picked by Amaechi from the gutter and appointed Chief of Staff while serving as the Governor of Rivers State, is now showcasing how foolish he is by calling out and denigrating the person and personality of his former boss.

The former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party, nPDP, asked Okocha to explain if he was a member of APC during the 2023 general elections to be privy to any decision by the party’s leadership as regards the outcome of the elections.

Eze argued that Okocha has no party membership card and has refused to validate his membership in the party; hence is a hireling doing the bid of those sponsoring him for his dirty work in Rivers State.

He added, “I have severally told Okocha to leave Amaechi alone as they are not at the same level and [Amaechi] will never be brought so low to join issues with him in his dirty type of politics.”