We Have Been Begging Wike To Join APC – Okocha

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, has declared that the party wants the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to join its fold.

Okocha, in an interview published by The Nation on Sunday, said he has been begging Wike both openly and secretly to join the APC.

On the insinuations in some quarters that Wike is psychologically already an APC member, and just a mole in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Okocha said those saying such are entitled to their opinion but Wike has never attended the meeting of the APC and the former Rivers State Governor is not the only opposition politician working with President Bola Tinubu.

He added, however, that the APC couldn’t have won the presidential election in Rivers State without Wike’s support, and the former Governor has nothing to prove to his detractors.

According to Okocha, “I have taken to the podium and even the streets a million times to beg Wike to come to the APC. I have used the words, come to Macedonia and help us. We have been begging him to come to the APC.

“He is the magician and the dean of politics of Rivers State. He is the grandmaster as of today. And having defeated everybody back to back, he is the champion. How many lions can someone kill before they can be called a lion killer?

“On the claims that he is psychologically and every other thing in APC and a mole in PDP, I will say that people are entitled to their opinion. Wike has never attended any APC meetings.

Story continues below advertisement

“He is also not the only person from the opposition party that is in the federal cabinet. All I can say is that he got the reward for the impact he made in helping APC win the presidential election in Rivers State.”