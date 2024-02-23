We Are Not Working With Wike And Have No Interest In Defecting To PDP – Pro-Amaechi APC Faction

The dissolved faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, loyal to the former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has denied claims of working with the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The faction also refuted allegations, claiming its members had defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The chairman of the dissolved faction, Emeka Beke, stated this at a news briefing in Port Harcourt.

He spoke against the backdrop of a viral video which showed him hugging and smiling with Wike at an event in Port Harcourt last Saturday, sparking speculations that he may have dumped Amaechi.

The embattled factional chairman, however, insisted that there was no form of alignment with Wike.

He explained that the event he attended was the 60th birthday of a club member, of which he is also a member.

Beke stated that it was at the event he saw Wike and many others who begged him to exchange pleasantries with the FCT minister.

According to him, “First there is no alignment whatsoever. Isobo Jack, chairman, Rivers State Taskforce on Sanitation, who happens to be the President of the Boys Company of Nigeria, which I’m a founding member, celebrated his 60th birthday and he invited us.

“I was coming from Okrika, where I went for a funeral. And there was time frame for the party, 6pm to 8pm. When I walked into the hall at about 6pm, I saw a group of people; I saw the minister, Wike, and a few other persons.

“I shook hands with a few of them and some of them said ‘say hi to the Honourable Minister.’ I said no, there was no need. You know we don’t flow at all, at the end of the day, because I want to be a gentleman, I started shaking everybody.

“When I got to the honourable minister, we started yabbing – playful insults – and all that. You know, I noticed this will arise, I said to him, ‘now I’m talking to you, tomorrow morning, pictures will trend.’

“And I said it clearly to Chief Emma Anyanwu, a PDP chieftain in the state, that ‘look I’m a member of Rotimi Amaechi political family and I remain firm with Rotimi Amaechi’.”

He further said that as a civilized individual, when he gets to an environment where people have attained some positions, courtesy demands that he socialize rather than quarrel with them or walk away, which was exactly what he did.