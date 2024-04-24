Rivers Govt Reacts As Four Commissioners Leave Fubara’s Cabinet

Four Commissioner serving under Governor Siminalayi Fubara‘s administration in Rivers State, have resigned from the State Executive Council.

Naija News understands that the Commissioner for Works, George Kelly, the Commissioner of Power, Henry Ogiri, the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Rivers State, Prof. Zacchaeus Adango, and the Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu have turned in their resignation letters.

Kelly and Ogiri had resigned following their appointment by the federal government, while Kamalu and Adango, resigned following their redeployment out of their Ministries to another.

The state governor had in a circular signed by the Secretary to the state government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, approved that the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor, be moved to Ministry of Special Duties (Governor’s Office).

The governor also ordered that the Commissioner for Finance now be reposted to Barr. Isaac Kamalu, Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment.

The two redeployed commissioners had rejected their transfer to other ministry, noting that the peace sought for in the state was yet to be attained.

The Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Rivers State, Zacchaeus Adango, who rejected his redeployment from the Ministry of Justice to that of Special Duties (Governor’s Office) noted that his decision was for the sake of his integrity.

Adango, had earlier in the wake of the political war between Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike, resigned his position, but later was restored to his position following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

It was gathered that after the restoration of Adango, that he has not been in the good books of the governor of the state, following his continuous loyalty for the FCT Minister.

Adango in his resignation he captioned, ‘Cabinet Reshufflement: Notice of Rejection of Deployment and Resignation from the Rivers State, Executive Council, noted that he was not consulted before his deployment.

It read, “My attention has been drawn to your letter dated 23rd April, 2024 and widely circulated on social media whereby I was “deployed to the Ministry of Special Duties (Governor’s Office).

“Further to the referenced letter, I hereby give you notice of my rejection of the said deployment and resignation from the Rivers State Executive Council with effect from 24th day of April, 2024.

“I wish to state for the record, that I am no longer willing to continue to serve in the administration of His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, Governor of Rivers State, in any capacity whatsoever.

“It is important to mention that the Governor of Rivers State had in the past couple of weeks willfully interfered with the performance of my duties as the Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Rivers State by directing me not to defend, oppose, or appear in suits instituted against the Honourable Attorney-General and the Government of Rivers State by persons admittedly hired and sponsored by the Government of Rivers State.

“That having served the Government and good people of Rivers State dutifully as member of the Rivers State Executive Council for the past five (5) years, it has become imperative for me to quit the administration in order to preserve my reputation.”

Also, Kamalu tendered his resignation from the cabinet, noting that the peace instituted by President Ahmed Tinubu is not yet in sight.

He faulted the governor’s position on the improvement of the revenue of the state from N12 billion to N27 billion, adding that the claim was erroneous.

He wrote, “Your Excellency would recall that I served under the Administration of His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSRS, POS (now Honorable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja) originally as Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning (2015-2019) and subsequently as Commissioner for Finance-with oversight responsibility for the Rivers State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning (2019 – 2023).

“The mandates of the respective Ministries were to the best of our abilities (as Ministries) duly carried out and at all times material relevant reforms were embarked upon for improved performance and effective and sustainable service delivery.

“Among several others, we successfully carried out the following: Initiating and (supporting existing) policy frameworks for enhanced internal revenue generation. This with (necessary adjustments made on some of the programs) led to the Increase in the Internal revenue receipts. This steady rise has been on for some years now culminating in what the state is presently generating though not the figures erroneously claimed in the Media.

“You will respectfully recall that when the climate of discord became unbearable I and other like-minded Members of the Executive Council that were appointed by you resigned. You thereafter engaged His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and as Father of the Nation to intervene in the matter.

“In deference to the directive of Mr. President I and the others were recalled and we all accepted and joined the Cabinet again. I expected Sir that with the opportunity provided by Mr. President every effort will be made to sustain peace.

“Regrettably, Your Excellency, the peace in Government and governance that we all – citizens and residents-of the State desire has remained out of reach despite our consistent efforts and demand for same. This has affected our ability to protect and defend the gains that we made these past years.

“In the course of official engagements, I have reiterated on the need for this peace and the fact we all are willing and determined to work for this. It is very difficult to deliver good governance where there is acrimony and discord. It is not the point of service that is important, but the climate. Our present circumstance makes service delivery extremely challenging. I still hold the belief that it is never too late for peace.”

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government has stated that the resignation of the two Commissioners from the Cabinet of the Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, would not affect the administration in anyway.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Joseph Johnson, in a quick reaction in Port Harcourt, noted that every appointee has the reserved right to resign if he so wishes.

Johnson noted that those who are resigning have refused to shape up to the peace made by President Ahmed Tinubu, on the Rivers political crisis, noting that the state government was keeping to the terms of the peace deal.

He said, “Somebody has the right to resign his appointment and the governor has the right to appoint. They have the right to resign. If the governor appoints you and you don’t want to stay you resign.

“They resigned on their own volition; the governor did not sack them. Two people resigning from the cabinet of his excellence will not affect the administration. How will it affect the administration are there no other commissioners, even permanent secretaries and directors?

“The structure of the civil service is such that the engine room can stop just without just one person. If there is no commissioner, does it mean the Ministry will not function.

“It is misrepresentation. Whoever is saying that is overreaching himself. If the President has put peace in place and some people are not still comfortable, they can shape out The peace the President made is visible and those who are not ready to shape up should ship out and they are beginning to ship out.

“Those of them who are not shaping up will. Two of them have decided to leave. They are not the only who resigned that time. For now, only two people have resigned. George Kelly had a Federal Appointment. The Commissioner for Power also resigned because he had a federal appointment too.”