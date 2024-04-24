Wike Has Become An Internally Displaced Politician Because Of Fubara – Atiku’s Aide

Demola Olarewaju, the special assistant on digital media strategy to Atiku Abubakar has described the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara as the undisputed grand commander of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) forces in Rivers state.

Speaking via his X account, the media aide praised Fubara for uprooting his predecessor, Nyesom Wike from the State.

He tagged Wike the former emperor, adding that Fubara, has turned the former governor to an internally displaced politician, seeking solidarity from strange places.

Olarewaju wrote: “Good morning this morning, to Governor Sim Fubara, the undisputed Grand Commander of our PDP Forces in Rivers state. “You have uprooted the former emperor from Port-Harcourt and turned him to an internally displaced politician, seeking solidarity from strange places.”

Shun Money, I Am Making Right Decisions – Fubara Tells Rivers People

Meanwhile, Fubara, has proudly asserted that he has consistently made sound decisions ever since assuming office.

Recall that Fubara was sworn in as Rivers State governor on May 29, 2023.

Fubara, who succeeded Nyesom Wike (the incumbent Minister of the Federal Capital Territory), urged Rivers citizens to be careful of being tempted by money to turn Judas.

He reaffirmed his commitment to collaborating with individuals who possess good intentions and progressive ideas in order to forge partnerships that will enhance the quality of life and promote sustainable development within the state.

Naija News understands that the governor’s representative, George Nwaeke, conveyed the governor’s message during a meeting with a delegation from the Azuabie-Okujaku communities, who peacefully marched to the Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

He emphasized that the overwhelming support from the people was genuine and heartfelt.

He said: “You are the people that voted him into power, and that is why you have the right also to say that these are the things you need.

“The governor also recognises the contributions of your sons and daughters who have served the State in different ways. Your community is one of the greatest communities in the State because it has produced men who have contributed in no small measure to the growth of Rivers State.

“I want to beg of you, as you go home, let every person here be an ambassador, everybody in your community. Tell them that the Governor means well for his people.

Tell your people that their governor is still sitting in the place they elected him to sit, and making the right decisions. We know there could be people who may be tempted with money to be Judas. But tell them to shun money. Tell them that what matters at this time is the people, and the Governor is people-centred.”

In a press release signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Nelson Chukwudi, Fubara acknowledged that he had carefully considered and acknowledged the residents’ concerns regarding the condition of public schools in their communities, along with other pressing matters that demand immediate attention.

He said, “I want to thank you for that. You made some community efforts to execute projects, whereas some people when the government builds schools, steal the things used in building the schools and destroy them.

“In your case, you used your own money to build some classrooms in your communities. The Governor will be very happy to hear this and your communities will be supported.

“I want to make one assurance to you: We have received your protest letter. We will not talk about it here because the governor is already thinking along those lines.

The governor is thinking about making sure that our people live in a comfortable environment. I can assure you that your communities will receive maximum support”.

Elder Tamunotonkaye Adolphus, who spoke on behalf of the Azuabie-Okujaku communities, stressed their unwavering support for Governor Fubara and commended his remarkable achievements and peaceful demeanour during his tenure.