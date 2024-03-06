Call To Bar: Rotimi Amaechi Joins 4,411 As Newly Sworn In Lawyers, 888 Candidates Fail Bar Exam

The former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, was among the 4,412 individuals admitted to the Nigerian Bar this Tuesday, marking a significant expansion in the country’s legal ranks.

The Nigerian Bar Association’s final bar exam in November 2023 saw 888 candidates failing, while 4,412 out of the 5,300 candidates who sat for the exam passed, including 251 who achieved the distinction of first class.

The announcement was made by the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma, at the Call to Bar ceremony held in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said, “Mr. Chairman, distinguished members of the Body of Benchers, I will be presenting at this Call to the Bar ceremonies a total of 4,412 candidates who were successful at the November 2023 Bar Final examinations as well as 14 candidates from previous Bar Final Examinations.

“I am happy to report on the good performance recorded by the candidates as seen in the Executive Summary below: Outstanding/General Performance.

“Total number of students who participated in the Examinations: 5,300.

“Total number of successful candidates: 4,412.

“The Nigerian Law School is proudly happy to report that a total number of 251 candidates bagged first class grade in the last Bar final examination. This is indeed an outstanding excellent performance and, of course, unprecedented.

“These figures translate to 83.3 per cent success at the Bar final examinations.”

Retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Chairman of the Body of Benchers, Mary Peter-Odili, characterized the current state of the judiciary as troubling, highlighting the diminishing public confidence due to frequent conflicting judgments and widespread indiscipline among lawyers.

Peter-Odili also emphasized the importance of maintaining integrity among new lawyers, warning them against engaging in corruption or any behavior that could damage the judiciary’s reputation.

She acknowledged the positive developments, such as the Supreme Court reaching its full complement of Justices and increased attention to judicial officers’ welfare, including enhanced judiciary funding, which she hopes will be consistently supported.