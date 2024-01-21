Nnamdi Kanu: Supreme Court Justices, Presidency And The Nigerian Entity Are Officially Terrorists – Family

The family of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has lamented the delay in the release of the Certified True Copy of the Supreme Court judgement on the detained Biafra agitator.

The family who spoke through Kanunta Kanu said the delay is a prove that the justices, the presidency and the Nigerian entity are officially terrorists according to the laws of the country.

He added that the delay in releasing the CTC is a deliberate attempt to slow down the legal process in seeking justice for the IPOB leader.

Naija News recalls the Supreme Court had, on December 15, 2023, refused to affirm the ruling of the Appeal Court, which had earlier ordered the immediate release of Kanu.

The apex court ruled that instead, Kanu’s trial should return to a lower court of appropriate jurisdiction.

Kanunta Kanu, however, lamented that the refusal to release the CTC of the judgement one month after it was delivered “is impeding further legal moves” by the family to seek justice for their son.

He said the family suspects foul play, and the action of the Nigerian government is a gross violation of the principles of the rule of law.

He said: “Unlawfully withholding the CTC in the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has confirmed that Nigeria will not obey her treaty obligations.

“These justices, the presidency and the Nigerian entity are officially terrorists according to the laws of Nigeria.”

Citing Section 2 (3)(f) of the Terrorism (Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022, Kanu said, “In this Act “act of terrorism” means an act wilfully performed with the intention of furthering an ideology, whether political, religious, racial, or ethnic and which violates the provisions of any international treaty or resolution to which Nigeria is a party, subject to the provisions of section 12 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999; and Cap C23, LFN 2004.”